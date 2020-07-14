EN
    12:44, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to found food committee

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to compensate expenditures for certification of export goods of the country’s agro-industrial complex,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told the Government meeting.

    It is suggested creating a food and processing industries committee at the Agriculture Ministry to form the single agro-processing practice. Besides, it is stipulated to introduce the common approach to develop resource-based and processing industries.


