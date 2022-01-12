Kazakhstan to further battle against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said that pursuant to the President’s task fight against coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan will continue, Kazinform reports.

She noted that above 14,000 beds were unrolled as of today. 50,000 COVID-19 beds are in reserve. Besides, taking into account international practice Kazakhstan will study efficacy of new medications for further COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment.

The Minister stressed that population will be further boosted. 6.5 mln doses more will be bought.

«Given the present COVID-19 situation in the country and abroad additional measures will be imposed,» Giniyat said.

Earlier the Ministry announced that coronavirus cases grew by 41% the countrywide for the past two weeks. COVID-19 situation has deteriorated.