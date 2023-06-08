Kazakhstan to further serve as economic engine in C Asia, President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Despite geopolitical disturbance Kazakhstan continues to serve as an economic engine in Central Asia,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Astana International Forum.

The President said that Kazakhstan is situated at the crossroads between the East and West, North and South. This forum considerably corresponds to the culture and history of the great Eurasian steppe. Thanks to the continuous exchange of goods, cultural achievements and ideas Kazakhstan gained its unique national identity and its special brand of multilateral cooperation. Despite the geological crises Kazakhstan continues to further serve as an economic engine of Central Asia. The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan continues to attract significant foreign investments and ensure exclusive conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan.

Therein lay the key principles of the country’s policy. It creates equal rights and opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses that play a great role in the economic development of the country. Last year the country’s export grew by some 40% though a significant share of Kazakhstan’s GDP falls on the energy sector the country’s striving for diversification keeps on growing. The Head of State invited all interested in new opportunities for business and economic partnership.