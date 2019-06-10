EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:06, 10 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to further strengthen cooperation with Russia, Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed on the plans for strengthening cooperation with Russia, Kazinform reports.

    "During the visit to Moscow we have agreed with Vladimir Putin to work on the problems of Kazakhstan-Russia relations. We will give the Governments tasks and monitor their implementation,"Tokayev told the journalists.

    He also reminded that First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev always paid great attention to the development of fruitful relations with the Russian Federation.

    "I have already said in one of the interviews that strategic character of cooperation between our countries is an important factor for ensuring internal stability of Kazakhstan, continuation of our reforms. If the environment is favorable, undoubtedly, it positively affects the internal policy. It is a complex issue we will work on," Tokayev resumed.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!