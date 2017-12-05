Kazakhstan to get $3.5 bln in investments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhenis Kassymbek, following the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable with the participation of Prime Minister Bakhytzhan Sagintayev today, Kazakhstan is planning to sign a number of agreements for a total of $3.5 billion.

The Minister stressed that 12-13 documents will be signed today, including the $800 million contract in the agricultural sector and the final contract for the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road.

According to the Ministry's data, in the first half of 2017 $10 billion was attracted into Kazakhstan economy. It is also noted that taking into account amendments to the legislation on attracting investments and the establishment of a new national investment company Kazakh Invest, it is planned to increase the volume of investment next year.



The Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable with the participation of more than 100 companies, including transnational ones, opened in the Kazakh capital on December 5.