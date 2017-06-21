Kazakhstan to get 700 MW from new RES projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the Government House Kazakh Energy Ministry signed a number of important international agreements and memorandums with financial institutions and investors in the field of energy and renewable energy sources, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The signing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev

Among the documents signed is a memorandum of understanding between the Energy Ministry and EBRD, providing for cooperation and support of the use of renewable energy sources in the country. The financial institution will allocate up to $250 million for RES projects and attract an additional $480 million from other international financial organizations. As a result, it will be possible to finance more than 500 MW of RES in Kazakhstan.

Other documents include a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of implementing projects on the use of renewable energy sources between the Ministry, ENI, and General Electric.

LLP "CATEC Green Energy", Development Bank of Kazakhstan and JSC "BRK-Leasing" signed an agreement on financing the construction of a 100 MW wind farm Astana EXPO-2017 in Akmola region.

In addition, United Green and Baikonur Solar signed a mandate letter with the EBRD for the construction of a 50 MW solar power plant in Kyzylorda region.

"Today we signed agreements for more than 700 megawatts of renewable energy. In Kazakhstan, in the last couple of years, only 300 megawatts have been put into operation, in the last year, only 150 megawatts. We need to implement these agreements so that 3% of all electricity by 2020 would come from RES. This is the indicator that the Head of State approved in the concept of green economy development," said Energy Minister Kairat Bozumbaev.

Note that in Kazakhstan there are 50 wind, solar and hydroelectric power stations with a total capacity of 300 MW, generating 930 million kWh of electricity per year.

All of the above-mentioned projects are implemented as part of the concept of the transition of the country to a "green" economy.