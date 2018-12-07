Kazakhstan to get access to archive documents of Turkey and Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The institute of History of State of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry will sign a memorandum with Turkey and Tajikistan to get an access to the archive documents concerning the history of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"There are lots of archival records concerning the history of Kazakhstan being kept in Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, China and other countries. We will sign today some agreements and memorandums on joint work," director of the institute of History of State Burkitbay Ayagan told the international scientific conference "Rukhani Janghyru: development of conventional wisdom".



In particular, Kazakhstan will sign memorandums with Turkey, Tajikistan and the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan.



According to him, joint work with foreign scientists will let get sooner an access to the documents actually concerning the history of Kazakhstan and introduce them into scientific use.