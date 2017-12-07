Kazakhstan to get its own eSports Federation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The eSports Federation will be established in Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Saken Mussaibekov told reporters after a briefing in the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Saken Mussaibekov was elected the Vice-President of the organization at the General Assembly of the Asian Confederation of Electronic Sports in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

"We are facing the goal to create the Kazakhstan eSports Federation. In addition, we need that federation to be recognized by the National Olympic Committee and the International eSports Federation. I talked to our newly elected president [of the Asian Confederation of eSports], he is ready to cooperate, because eSports is greatly developing in Asia," Saken Mussaibekov said.

The deputy minister added that the history of that sport in Kazakhstan is not very long, and its development is important as new sports are appearing in the Olympic Games.

"Now, there are Kazakh nationals who play for other private teams but under the Kazakh flag. If it reaches the national team level, and there are World, Asian and European Championships, i.e. the competitions recognized by the International Olympic Committee, we will invite those guys," Saken Mussaibekov underlined.

As the deputy minister noted, it is planned that the works for establishing the Kazakhstan eSports Federation will be completed in Q1 2018.

It should be noted that eSports is presently very popular and is on the rise all over the world. And for the first time, it has been added to the program of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat. Moreover, active negotiations to include it in the program of the upcoming Asian Games, which will be held next year in Jakarta, Indonesia, are underway now.