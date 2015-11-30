Kazakhstan to give 50 armored wheeled vehicles to Jordan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM LLP Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering has entered into a memorandum with Jordan on supply of 50 armored wheeled vehicles. Director General of the venture Erbol Salimov said it to journalists today.

“We plan to supply 50 vehicles to Jordan for now. A memorandum has been signed. (…) The vehicles are meant for export, as per a license agreement, to 12 countries – CIS, Middle East, China and Russia” noted he.

According to him, the vehicles will be in demand in some countries due to logistics peculiarities of Kazakhstan. “This issue is being presently discussed at the level of the Ministry of Foreign affairs,” added he.

The plant produces three types of armored vehicles. One more type – Arlan – was specially designed for Kazakhstan. Arlan (which means ‘wolf’) is the vehicle used for protection against attack from ambush.

7 bln 80 mln tenge has been invested in the plant in total. The enterprise was opened in October 2015.

Paramount Group is the largest private aero-space and defense company in Africa providing integrated solutions for global defense, peacekeeping forces and internal security.