Kazakhstan to give KZT 1.5 bln of grants to young researchers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan will annually allocate KZT 1.5 bln to fund young researchers," Vice Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimaganbetov told at today's roundtable discussions held at the Senate.



It is planned to announce a contest for 2019-2021 for awarding grants to young scientists until 35 years of age as a scientific head of the project. The supreme scientific and technological commission has already approved KZT 1.5 bln for annual backing of the program.



"386 organizations, more than 22,000 people were involved in research and development in 2017. The young researchers accounted for 35% of all research workers. Currently, we are working at attracting more young people to science. Year after year we increase state educational order for training PhD holders," he added.



1,547 scientific projects funded through grants and 95 projects implemented through special-purpose financing for 2015-2017 were completed in 2017. 2,557 articles were published, more than 2,022 copyright protections, as well as 200 patents were received, 86 developments were implemented.