Kazakhstan to greatly benefit from Expo 2017 – Turkish Deputy Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Economy of Turkey Fatih Metin has shared his expectations of the upcoming Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We expect and hope that the EXPO will bring great benefits to Kazakhstan. We know how important for the republic this event is. We view ourselves as a fraternal country for Kazakhstan, and our participation is a kind of support for your state. And we did a lot for this project implementation. The exhibition will last 3 months. Thus, a wide variety of delegations will come to Kazakhstan from Turkey within this period. Trade delegations will also come so as to strengthen further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey. The delegations will include Turkish investors", he said.

The Turkish Economy Ministry representative also lifted the veil on the things the visitors will see in the Turkish pavilion.

"Visiting our pavilion, the guests will see all the energy types and capabilities existing in our country. The main subject of the exhibition is future energy, while Turkey's concept is ‘Global synergy for sustainable energy'. We have three sub-themes: Turkey is the Center of Energy; Energy for Peace; Positive, Clean and New Energy. Turkey has such geographical features that make all the energies, specified in the concept, be available in the territory of our country. Turkey's position entails the bridge between this energy consumer and producer", Metin says.

The deputy minister told about the priority economic goals in bilateral relations.

"Our immediate aim is to increase the foreign trade turnover from $2bn to $5bn. Our attitude is as follows: strong Kazakhstan implies strong Turkey. In the same time, strong Turkey determines strong Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is a very bright star in the region. President Nursultan Nazarbayev' program "Nurly Zhol" is very important for Kazakhstan development. Turkey was one of the first to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. We have always been side by side since the first days of Kazakhstan's independence", Metin said.

Recall that the Turkish pavilion was presented at Expo 2017 in Astana on June 6.