TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:54, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to hand over CICA chairmanship to Azerbaijan within COP29 - ambassador

    Kazakhstan to hand over CICA chairmanship to Azerbaijan within COP29 - ambassador
    Photo credit: Trend

    Kazakhstan will transfer the chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to Azerbaijan within COP29, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said at the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Agricultural Forum, Trend reports.

    "Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are peaceful countries. We successfully cooperate with international organizations. One example of such cooperation is cooperation within CICA. Kazakhstan will transfer the chairmanship of CICA to Azerbaijan within COP29, which will be held in Baku," he emphasized.

    Furthermore, the Ambassador talked of successful cooperation between the countries in the field of economy and various major projects.

    To note, the Azerbaijani-Kazakhstani agricultural forum is being held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku on 25 July.

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan CICA
