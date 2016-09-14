Kazakhstan to harvest over 20mln tonnes of grain in 2016 – President

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to harvest more than 20mln tonnes of grain. President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it today to mass media during his working trip to Akmola region.

“We expect to gather a good yield this year. The harvesting campaign in underway now. As per the latest data, we have already gathered 14mln tonnes of grain. The main grain-sowing regions are Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Each of them plans to gather as much as 5.5mln tonnes. In general, we plan to harvest over 20mln tonnes of grain this year,” said Nazarbayev.