    12:49, 20 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to harvest over 22 mln tons of grain - Agriculture Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Minister of Agriculture Kairat Aituganov reported on the progress of harvest campaign in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt.

    "Kazakhstan has already cropped more than 16 million tons of grain," Aituganov said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    According to him, the total grain crops harvested so far exceeded 16.5 million tons, i.e. 72% of the cropped areas.

    Vice Minister Aituganov noted that southern regions of the country are about to complete the harvesting campaign of grain crops and have already began harvesting corn and rice.

    "The harvesting campaign in West Kazakhstan region is over. It has entered its competition stage in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions (76-88% of the cropped areas). Kazakhstan is forecast to harvest more than 22 million tons of grain this year," he said.

