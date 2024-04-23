Kazakhstan to head Women Entrepreneurs’ Committee of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship over the Women Entrepreneurs’ Committee of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry at the 2nd General Assembly of Women Entrepreneurs’ Committee in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the ASMAR National Association of Women Entrepreneurs.

The 2nd General Assembly brought together 400 businesswomen from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary.

The Kazakh delegation was led by chairwoman of the ASMAR National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, chairwoman of the Atameken Union of Businesswomen Lazzat Ramazanova. She noted traditions of relations of businesswomen in Turkic countries let them share efficient practices, ideas, and resources, and create conditions for professional and personal growth.

Lazzat Ramazanova said Kazakhstan’s chairmanship will be aimed at the strategic development of regional business projects with active participation of women. Support and encouragement of such projects will not only contribute to the generation of unique business ideas but also contribute to the creation of a favorable environment to form a business ecosystem in Turkic countries. She added new challenges set new tasks.

The Women Entrepreneurs’ Committee of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry was established in 2019 and serves as an efficient platform for further development of trade and economic cooperation of the Turkic countries. Currently, it includes Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Last November Kazakhstan officially assumed the chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic Countries. The country’s chairmanship will last 12 months until the next Summit in 2024.