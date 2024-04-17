EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:46, 17 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to hold 1st Republican Mas-Wrestling Championship in Astana

    mas-wrestling
    Photo: Kazakhstan Mas-Wrestling Federation

    The 1st Republican Mas-Wrestling Championship among men and women is to take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov wrestling palace on April 18-19, 2024, in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Mas-Wrestling Federation.

    Spearheaded by the Kazakhstan Mas-Wrestling Federation, the event is set to promote the traditional national sport of mas -wrestling (tayak tartu).

    Attending the opening ceremony of the 1st Republican Mas-Wrestling Championship of Kazakhstan will be the President of the Sakha Republic, leadership of the International Mas-Wrestling Federation as well as prominent athletes.

    To note, mas -wrestling (tayak tartu) is included in the list of 20 competitive sports at the World Nomad Games.

    Tags:
    Sport World Nomad Games
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!