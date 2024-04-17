Kazakhstan to hold 1st Republican Mas-Wrestling Championship in Astana

The 1st Republican Mas-Wrestling Championship among men and women is to take place at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov wrestling palace on April 18-19, 2024, in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Mas-Wrestling Federation.

Spearheaded by the Kazakhstan Mas-Wrestling Federation, the event is set to promote the traditional national sport of mas -wrestling (tayak tartu).

Attending the opening ceremony of the 1st Republican Mas-Wrestling Championship of Kazakhstan will be the President of the Sakha Republic, leadership of the International Mas-Wrestling Federation as well as prominent athletes.

To note, mas -wrestling (tayak tartu) is included in the list of 20 competitive sports at the World Nomad Games.