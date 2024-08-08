Kazakhstan to hold 500 events celebrating Abai legacy

Kazakhstan celebrates Abai Day on August 10. Over 500 events will be held countrywide to celebrate the great poet and philosopher’s legacy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kazakhstan marks Abai’s birthday on August 10, the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry reports. This year marks the post’s 179 anniversary. The festive events will start with flower-laying ceremonies in the regional centers. Readings and literary evenings will also be held across Kazakhstan.

The Abai state historical-cultural and literary-memorial museum reserve Zhidebai-Borili will hold various events, including a poetic contest.

The Abai Alemi exhibition will take place at the Turkistan Tarikhy Museum.

Challenges and Abai readings will be held as part of the national youth decade.