Kazakhstan to hold Biz Birgemiz! nationwide televised marathon today ahead of People's Unity Day

Biz Birgemiz! (We Are Together!) Nationwide TV Marathon will be held on April 30, on the threshold of the Day of Kazakhstan People’s Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The five-hour event will be broadcast live on Qazaqstan, Khabar, Jibek Joly, Eurasia, KTK, 31 Arna, Atameken Business, Astana TV, Almaty TV and Sedmoy Kanal TV Channels.

The televised marathon will feature real stories of people affected by the floods, rescuers, volunteers and other people involved in flood relief efforts.

The marathon will be broadcast live from 8 regions of Kazakhstan, with online broadcast to be available on official websites of TV channels, on Facebook, YouTube, Telegram channels as well as on the website of Kazinform News Agency.