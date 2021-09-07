Kazakhstan to hold Congress of World and Tradition Religions’ Leaders

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is to take place in Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Nukezhanov, Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Information and Social development Ministry of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nukezhanov, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is to take place in Kazakhstan on October 6. The event will take place in a mixed format with some participants joining it online.

One of the main topics of discussion will be the role of the Congress in developing the world in the post-pandemic period.