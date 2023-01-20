Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will hold the early maslikhat elections on March 19, Kazinform reports.

The draft decree of the Central Election Commission was adopted. As earlier reported, the draft decree on calling the early elections of the deputies of the maslikhats of Kazakhstan is submitted for the consideration of the members of the election commission.

Earlier the Head of State decreed early termination of the powers of the maslikhats of all levels.

Besides, Kazakh President signed the decree to dissolve Majilis. The early Majilis elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.