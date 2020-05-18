Kazakhstan to hold flasmob honoring Batyrkhan Shukenov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Khabar Agency invites all Kazakhstanis to join today the flashmob dated to the 58th anniversary of Batyrkhan Shukenov. It is to be broadcast at 07:10 p.m. on Khabar TV Channel, the agency’s press service reports.

Today, May 18, Batyr would have turned 58.

His three compositions such as Otan ana, Julia and Kairan konil-ai are to be performed during the flashmob. Everyone is to have a chance today to sign favorite songs of Batyr, to enjoy his music and music video, it said in a statement.