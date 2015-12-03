Kazakhstan to hold «Future Energy» Forum in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazarbayev University and "Astana EXPO-2017" National Company will hold "Future Energy" Forum in Paris on December 9, the organizers told at the CCS press conference today.

As it was informed, the theme of the press conference is "Climate change and future energy". The forum is organized in order to promote the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" and its theme and attract international participants.

"The forum will be organized at the expert level. We hope that the competence, experience and recommendations of our colleagues and partners will help in development of the contents for the events and facilities of the EXPO-2017," president of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu said.

He also added that it was planned to hold a similar forum in Astana next spring. The event will be held for three months.