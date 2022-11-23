Kazakhstan to hold Kys 2022 command-and-staff training exercise

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The Kys 2022 republican command-and-staff training exercise themed Preparations of governing bodies and civil protection bodies for prevention and elimination of emergency situations in the winter season will take place in Kazakhstan on November 24-25, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service reports.

The republican headquarters will be situated in the city of Kostanay.

The command field exercises will be held countrywide as part of the Kys 2022 republican command-and-staff training exercise to practice actions aimed at eliminating emergency situations.

The exercise is purposed to improve civil protection state system’s actions to prevent and respond to emergencies.