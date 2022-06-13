Kazakhstan to hold national charity conference in September

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund Bolat Zhamishyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President was briefed on the work done to provide charitable assistance to the citizens as well as the approaches taken to organize a charitable activity.

According to Zhamishyev, the Fund has implemented 10 charitable programs and projects. In particular, eight of them were aimed at providing medical assistance, one at improving social conditions in sports for rural kids, and one at allocating educational grants for rural students and students from socially vulnerable layers of the population.

During the talks, Tokayev highlighted the importance of more active involvement of the society and public institutions in defining outcome areas of the Fund.

Zhamishyev also said that the Fund started developing a new changed Concept and Prospect of charitable programs and projects. This work will involve a wide range of representatives of the non-commercial sector, maslikhat deputies, business community - benefactors of the Fund, and experts.

According to the Fund's Chairman, the public will be regularly updated on all relevant information about work done, which will result in a national charity conference to take place in September this year.



