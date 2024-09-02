Kazakhstan to hold nationwide referendum on NPP construction this Oct

Delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address themed Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth and public optimism the Head of State announced an exact date of the nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Given the growing global energy shortage we desperately need reliable green sources. It is high time to draw attention to the development of nuclear energy. This power generation can meet the growing needs of the country’s needs. There are over 200 NPPs in the 30 most developed and developing nations. We should think of the future, taking into account long-term national interests, the Head of State said.

The President said the nationwide referendum on the construction of the nuclear power plant will be held on October 6.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to sign the corresponding decree today.