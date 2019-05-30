Kazakhstan to hold Opera and Ballet Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Abai Kazakh State Opera and Ballet Theatre holds the Opera and Ballet Festival on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the theatrical season.

The festival takes place in Almaty on May 29-June 2.



The theatre is to host legendary performances stirring great interest throughout many years.



Besides, theatre soloists and guests of the festival will participate in the new project set to be held on June 2 to get closely acquainted with favorite artists and take part in autograph session.



A gala concert will wrap up the festival.

