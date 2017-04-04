Kazakhstan to hold population census in 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is planning to hold census in several regions in 2018, according to Chairman of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy Nurbolat Aidapkelov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“We are planning that these will be Burabay district of Akmola region and Ayagoz district of the East Kazakhstan region,” Aidapkelov said at a briefing in the Ministry of Justice.

According to him, new technologies of information gathering will be applied during the census organization. “30% of the respondents will be questioned via internet and 70% - with the help of tablets. We would like the Government to officially approve the plan of the census,” he added.

In his words, the census in the two regions will be held as part of a pilot project and will be some kind of preparation for the global round of population census in 2020.

“Financial part of the project has not been solved yet. An appropriate proposition will be submitted to the government in autumn,” he concluded.