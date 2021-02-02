Kazakhstan to hold population census this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A population census is to be carried out in Kazakhstan in October this year, Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazkahstan, AIFC Governor, has told the government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The decision to hold a population census this year has been made by the Supreme Reforms Council under the Kazakh President. It is said to be carried out using modern digital technologies and automated processes.

The collection of population figures will be carried out by two ways, including an internet survey at sanaq.gov.kz, which enables respondents to complete the census on their own and fill out census forms for themselves and their family members with the help of a virtual assistant and regardless of their location. The second way is more traditional and implies census takers going door to door and will be carried out in compliance with all the necessary sanitary rules. The measures are scheduled for October.

A door-to-door census is to take place from October 1 to 30. According to Mr Kelimbetov, in order to implement the action plan for population census the draft instructions by the Kazakh PM on creation of a Special Commission under the chairmanship of Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov have been worked out and submitted to interested government bodies and regional administrations for approval.



