Kazakhstan to hold seminar on extreme journalism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Ministry will hold a practical seminar on extreme journalism "Military Discourse" on June 21-24.

According to the press service of the Ministry, the seminar will be held at the Spassk training center in Karaganda region.

"Military Discourse" is aimed to train Kazakh journalists for work in the armed conflicts zones and extreme situations, as well to cover acts of terrorism.



For three days, experienced military instructors of the Armed Forces will teach journalists basics of work in the epicenter of military operations, under extreme conditions. This time, journalists will be working on practical actions in the course of military operations in urban conditions and mass events and actions.

Seminars like this are useful as they make it possible to comprehend and analyze the events that are taking place, to develop the correct response mechanisms, including in the information sphere.



As noted in the press service of the Ministry, the seminar is organized in order for journalists to gain special knowledge and skills in collecting and analyzing information as well as to be able to minimize threats working in areas of increased danger.