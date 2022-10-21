EN
    20:43, 21 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to hold televised presidential debates on Nov 11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Televised election debates of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan are scheduled for November 11, 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We’re planning to hold televised debates on Khabar TV channel with the participation of the presidential candidates,» said Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission.

    According to Anastasiya Shchegortsova, CEC member, the candidates are eligible to take part in the election debates.

    The 2022 Kazakh presidential election campaign officially began with six candidates at 6:00pm today.

    Six candidates, including two women and four men, were registered to run in the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan.


