Kazakhstan to host 10th CIS forum of creative intellectuals

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana will host the 10th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals on 22 to 23 October, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund.

The forum is expected to gather over 200 participants from Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan. The topic for this year's edition of the event will be "CIS humanitarian space: common values and dialogue of cultures". The program of the forum features plenary sessions and group discussions. Scholars, figures of education and art will talk over professional cooperation, cultural dialogue as a factor for the development of humanitarian cooperation in the CIS, Eurasian humanitarian cooperation code, preservation of common historical memory and intergenerational continuity of CIS member states, and the role of museums in the dialogue of cultures. Special attention will be paid to joint preparations for the Year of Education in the CIS in 2016. Besides, winners of the international youth competition Commonwealth of Debuts will be honored with prizes as part of the forum.

Source: BELTA