    08:11, 06 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to host 2017 World Expo focusing on the future of energy

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Nearly 80 countries, including Russia, have confirmed their participation in the upcoming 2017 EXPO Astana, a world's fair focused on future energy innovations being hosted by Kazakhstan, Astana EXPO 2017 delegation head Kairat Kulbayev told Sputnik.

    "More than 100 will participate... At the moment, 77 countries have confirmed their participation as well as Russia," Kulbayev said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit on Tuesday.

    The Astana EXPO 2017 will debut new technologies and innovations in the energy sector including nuclear, geothermal, biomass, tidal power and other sustainable energy sources, Kulbayev explained.

    He noted that in addition to national leaders, the EXPO will feature entrepreneurs and large companies, with Rosatom, Russia's atomic energy agency, among the corporate participants.

    Kazakhstan's capital will be hosting the world EXPO from June 10, 2017 through September, with the mission of focusing the international community on sustainable energy management, energy security as well as combating climate change, Sputniknews.com reports.

