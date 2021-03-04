Kazakhstan to host 2021 MMA World Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2021 MMA World Championships and U20 Youth MMA World Championships are to take place from November 27 to December 5 in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, President of the Russian MMA Union Radmir Gabdullin said, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Recently, Almaty city, Kazakhstan, hosted the MMA tournament Naiza FC 29, featuring the fight of Kazakhstani Serik Razgaliyev against Kyrgyz MMA fighter Manas Temirbekov, where Serik claimed the sixth win in his professional career.