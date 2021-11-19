Kazakhstan to host 60th WBC Convention

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council officially announced to hold the 60th anniversary Convention in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Sports.

Such a decision was announced at the 59th WBC Convention took place in Cancún, Mexico.

«Unfortunately our team was unable to attend the 59th WBC convention due to the new US quarantine measures. But our team participated online and defended their project to provide the 60th WBC convention in Kazakhstan. And we are happy to announce that we did it! We officially announce that next year the 60th Anniversary of WBC Convention will be held in Kazakhstan! We would like to congratulate our supporters, friends and fans, this is a victory for our country, it is a great honor for us to hold an event of this scale! Follow the news, we will be happy to inform you every step of our preparation,» reads the post on the Instagram account of Suleimen Promotions (author’s spelling and punctuation remain unchanged).