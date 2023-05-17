EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 17 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023

    None
    Photo: olympic.kz
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will play a host to the Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

    It will kick off on May 23. On that day Hong Kong will play vs Kazakhstan. The winner of the match will face Japan in the final.

    Both teams progressing to the final will get a ticket to the new WXV international tournament to be played in several divisions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Almaty Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!