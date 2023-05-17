Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will play a host to the Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

It will kick off on May 23. On that day Hong Kong will play vs Kazakhstan. The winner of the match will face Japan in the final.

Both teams progressing to the final will get a ticket to the new WXV international tournament to be played in several divisions.