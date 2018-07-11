Kazakhstan to host Asian Weightlifting Championship 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Executive Committee of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and IWF Congress convened for a meeting in Tashkent on July 4-6, Sportinform reports.

Following the talks the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation drew confirmation to play a host to the Asian Weightlifting Championship 2020. It will be an important qualifying tournament for the Asian continent on the eve of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.



The Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry jointly with the National Olympic Committee will come to a decision soon what region is to hold the championship.