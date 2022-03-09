EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 09 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to host Asian Youth and Juniors Biathlon Championship

    None
    None
    SHCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM The town of Shchuchinsk will play a host to the Youth and Junior Biathlon Championship on March 10-20, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    It will bring some 100 juniors and youth from Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Kyrgyzstan.

    It is purposed to get juniors of the national teams trained for the IBU World Championships, slated for 2023. Some 800 sportsmen from 56 states of the world will vie for the top honors.

    Winners of the sprint and individual races will get awards.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!