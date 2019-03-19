Kazakhstan to host Astana Open Amateur Tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astanalyq Tennis Club with support of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation will hold the Astana Open, the large international amateur tournament, the Kazakh Tennis Federation's press service reports.

Tennis players from the countrywide in the М30+, M45+, M55+, W20+ categories will take part in the event.



It is being held annually since 2012 according to the rules sanctioned by the International Tennis Federation.



The official opening ceremony will take place at the National Tennis Centre in Astana at 9:00 a.m.