    14:52, 13 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to host Congress of the Union of Writers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The plenary session of the Union of the Writers of Kazakhstan took place in Almaty on April 12 as part of the literature year, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

    It brought together 103 members of the administration.

    According to the Charter of the Union of the Writers, the Congress should be held within 30 days after the plenary session. Following the open ballot, the XVI Congress of the Union of the Writers of Kazakhstan will take place this May 12.


