Kazakhstan to host Culture Days of Turkmenistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will host the Culture Days of Turkmenistan,» Turkmen Ambassador to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov told a briefing.

During the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan the Heads of State debated holding the Culture Days of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan. The issue is being considered now by the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The Days of Culture of Turkmenistan will be held in 2022. Besides, next year will mark the anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states.

As stated there, the countries plan a number of events. He noted that treaty on friendly relations and cooperation, strategic partnership agreement signed as part of the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan in 2017 lay the foundation for cooperation.