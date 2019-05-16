Kazakhstan to host first-ever Ethno Fest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The big ethnic and cultural event, the Nur-Sultan Ethno Fest, will take place on May 31-June 2 in the capital of Kazakhstan, culture and sport department reports.

The ethnic auyl will be open to public near the Khan Shatyr Shopping and Entertainment Centre from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The mediaeval-style ethnic bazaar, a special fair with national souvenirs will be organized there.



The organizers of the festival are Nur-Sultan administration and the Association of Ethnic Sports of Kazakhstan.



The program of the three-day event is full of various sports and cultural events. The winners will be awarded precious prizes.



The festival is called to show the customs and traditions of the Kazakhs, some of which were unfortunately forgotten over the years. The highlight of the festival, the I World Horseback Archery, will bring together the best archers from 20 states of the globe.

