Kazakhstan to host FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cups

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The town of Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan, will for the first time ever host the FIS Ski Jumping Cup and FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cups on July 11-14, the National Olympic Committee's press service informs.

The official opening ceremony will be held on July 10 at the Olympic training center at 6:00 p.m Astana time.



The FIS Ski Jumping World Cup is the world's highest level of ski jumping. The FIS Ski Jumping Continental Cup is considered the second level of international ski jumping.



11 nations, namely, Austria, Germany, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Norway, Russia, Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine, Switzerland, and Japan will vie for the top honors.



As earlier reported, the ski jumps complex was unveiled in Burabay in 2018.