Kazakhstan to host 'I Am a Singer'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Audition for world-famous contest "I Am a Singer" will start soon in Central Asia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bagdat Kodzhahmetov, CEO of Channel 31, wrote on Facebook. The audition will start in June.

"We have recently signed a contract for the franchise. The international audition will start as early as in June: 14 shortlist candidates will compete for the title of the best singer. We will perform the audition not only in the regions of Kazakhstan: for the first time our country will welcome contestants from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Ukraine. Singers from China will also take part in the show", he posted.

Kodzhahmetov emphasised that only professional singers and people of outstanding talent will participate in the contest.

Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen has become a world-renowned star in the last season of Chinese version of "I Am a Singer". The CEO of Channel 31 supposes that "charisma and exceptionally wide vocal range" helped him to succeed.

"Channel 31 will start broadcasting "I Am a Singer" in September: two-hour episodes of the contest will be aired prime time on Saturdays and Sundays. As to the exact date and time, I will keep them secret so far.", Kodzhakhmetov wrote.