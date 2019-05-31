Kazakhstan to host I World Ethnic Sport Games in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National sports are developed in a stable way in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Yeldos Ramazanov said at the Governmental Hour in the Upper Chamber of the Parliament, Kazinform reports.

"We observe stable development of the national sports in the country. In 2018, there were over 375,000 Kazakhstanis involved in national sports. 9 sports clubs, 11 specialized sports schools and the Center of National and Equestrian Sports are functioning in Kazakhstan to date," Yeldos Ramazanov said.



On August 12, 2018, UNESCO initiated to hold the I World Ethnic Sport Games in Kazakhstan, the Vice Minister noted.



"The Games will take place in 2021 as part of the celebration of the 30th jubilee of Kazakhstan's independence," Yeldos Ramazanov added.