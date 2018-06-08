Kazakhstan to host int'l symposium of archeologists

ASTANA-KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM An open-air museum is planned to be built at the platform of the unique Saryarka pyramid in Karaganda region. An international symposium of archeologists will convene this September in the region, the governor's press service informs.

"Unveiling of the Saryarka pyramid caused a great public stir last year. The world mass media made reports about the pyramid surrounded by 200 historical monuments for 100 km around. We also plan to build an open-air museum there starting since 2019. We also plan to hold an international symposium of archeologists with participation of researcher of Japan's Ehime University Yasuyuki Murakami," Governor Yerlan Koshanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Two years ago the foreign scientist jointly with Karaganda archeologists worked at Alat settlement, Kent Mountains to explore melting furnace residues. The results of research suggest that the history of ancient metallurgy of Kazakhstan dawned long before its official date.