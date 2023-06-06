Kazakhstan to host interfaith conference in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM. KAZINFORM - The Republic of Kazakhstan will host a conference in Jerusalem this week, seeking to bring together religious leaders under one roof in the Holy Land, TPS reports.

The event is part of the Central Asian country’s Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, an interreligious forum held in Kazakhstan every three years for the past two decades.

Religious leaders from many faiths are expected at the Israeli forum, including the country’s chief rabbis, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem and representatives from the Muslim, Druze and Baha’i communities in Israel, along with prominent public political and academic officials.

«We believe that harnessing the collective efforts of religious leaders around the globe will serve to counter current challenges to world peace, as well as advance trust and progress among different nations and communities,» said Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Israel and Cyprus, Satybaldy Burshakov, on Monday.

Mäulen Äşimbaev, the chairman of the Kazakhstani Senate and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, will be the keynote speaker at the roundtable conference.