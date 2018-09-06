Kazakhstan to host KAZIND 2018 joint tactical exercise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and India will participate in KAZIND 2018 joint tactical exercise at the Matybulak training base in Zhambyl region from 10th to 23rd September 2018, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the goal of the exercise is to improve cooperation between the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and India in the course of joint operations. The exercise will be conducted in two stages: after the joint training of the units, the servicemen of the two states will proceed with practical exercises.

"The exercise is carried out in the furtherance of the Plan of Bilateral Cooperation between the defense ministries of Kazakhstan and India. More than 30 units of wheeled and tracked vehicles will be used in the exercise: MT-LB (Multi-Purpose Towing Vehicle Light Armoured), BMP-2 (Infantry Combat Vehicle), KamAZ, and other machines. The firearms include AK-74, RPK (Kalashnikov hand-held machine gun), RPG-7 (portable anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher), Dragunov sniper rifles, etc. In the exercise, Kazakhstan will be represented by the Regional Command South's Military Unit 42062 consisting of a motorized rifle company, an artillery squadron, a tank platoon, mortar and sniper platoons, as well as a grenade-launcher squad and an anti-tank platoon," the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense said.



India will be represented by 90 servicemen of the Ladakh Scouts.



The opening ceremony of the KAZIND 2018 joint tactical exercise is scheduled for 11th September 2018.