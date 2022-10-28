EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:15, 28 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to host meeting of CIS Economic Council in December

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to hold a meeting of the CIS Economic Council in December 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, a handover ceremony of the CIS chairmanship to Kyrgyzstan will take place during the meeting.

    Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS member States in narrow format took place in Astana.


    Kazakhstan CIS News
