Kazakhstan to host meeting of CIS Economic Council in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is to hold a meeting of the CIS Economic Council in December 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sergey Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, a handover ceremony of the CIS chairmanship to Kyrgyzstan will take place during the meeting.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the CIS member States in narrow format took place in Astana.