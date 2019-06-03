Kazakhstan to host Old world order/ New world order exhibition

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Old world order/ New world order is an exciting new exhibition of moving image work by contemporary British artists from the British Council collection and LUX.

The exhibition will be presented at the Artwork Museum of Shymkent from June 15-July 14, 2019. This will be the global premier of this exhibition and represented the first time that the British Council has collaborated with the Artwork Museum, with the support of akimat of Shymkent. The modern world sees the emergence of new social structures and associations of individuals and the transformation of existing ones. As traditional social boundaries change, we face very pressing issues of identity and affiliation. What can history tell us about that?



The presented works provide an insight into the themes of material and non-material cultural heritage, modern culture, general identity and unity of society.



Drawn from the British Council Collection and the LUX archive these six UK-based artists explore these issues using the biographic and documentary genres in cinematography, poetry and artistic fiction.



The exhibition will include daily public lectures by artists working in the media format and researchers exploring the themes of the forthcoming exhibition, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.



The museum is open daily from 10.0 to 18.00



15 June - 14 July 2019



Entrance is 100 KZT.