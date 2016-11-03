Kazakhstan to host SCO Youth Forum

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will play a host to the Youth Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2017, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev revealed at the extended session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states in Bishkek.

At the session, Prime Minister Sagintayev noted that the SCO model is unique and tangible success is observed in many directions of cooperation.



"Cooperation in cultural and humanitarian sphere is of paramount importance. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to this sphere by hosting the SCO Youth Forum in 2017. In particular, we attach great importance to the perspective of signing the agreement between the governments of the member states on establishment and functioning of the SCO University," the Kazakh Premier said.



He also added that high hopes are pinned on the concept of SCO scientific and technical partnership for 2017-2020.



Earlier it was reported that Astana will host the SCO Summit on June 8-9, 2017.